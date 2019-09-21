Multi-million dollar playground a new holiday attraction

IPSWICH kids have been waiting patiently for the opening of Orion shopping centre's new multi-million adventure playground.

Keira McDowall with Ari, 6 months and Tobias , 3. Cordell Richardson

Today, just in time for the school holidays, their wishes have been granted.

FUN TIMES: Zara Himmelreich, 1, was one of the first to have a go on the new kids' playground at Orion shopping centre. Cordell Richardson

Local kids and their parents were the first to put the new attraction through its paces yesterday.

Christie Dinkelaar with Daniel, 1. Cordell Richardson

The redeveloped playground is four times the size of the original, and features a merry-go-round, climbing nets, in-built trampolines, swings, and a parkour-inspired obstacle course.