Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zeke Tsoi , 10.
Zeke Tsoi , 10. Cordell Richardson
Family Fun

Multi-million dollar playground a new holiday attraction

21st Sep 2019 12:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH kids have been waiting patiently for the opening of Orion shopping centre's new multi-million adventure playground.

Keira McDowall with Ari, 6 months and Tobias , 3.
Keira McDowall with Ari, 6 months and Tobias , 3. Cordell Richardson

Today, just in time for the school holidays, their wishes have been granted.

FUN TIMES: Zara Himmelreich, 1, was one of the first to have a go on the new kids' playground at Orion shopping centre.
FUN TIMES: Zara Himmelreich, 1, was one of the first to have a go on the new kids' playground at Orion shopping centre. Cordell Richardson

Local kids and their parents were the first to put the new attraction through its paces yesterday.

Christie Dinkelaar with Daniel, 1.
Christie Dinkelaar with Daniel, 1. Cordell Richardson

The redeveloped playground is four times the size of the original, and features a merry-go-round, climbing nets, in-built trampolines, swings, and a parkour-inspired obstacle course.

Charito Majzner with Clara, 4.
Charito Majzner with Clara, 4. Cordell Richardson
playgrounds school holidays springfield orion
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hung jury in Aussie Day pool fight trial

    premium_icon Hung jury in Aussie Day pool fight trial

    Crime The bizarre case of a bloody Australia Day pool party that ended with a man losing part of his finger has stumped a jury who were discharged on Friday

    Man breaks into home, threatens occupants with weapon

    premium_icon Man breaks into home, threatens occupants with weapon

    Crime The incident occurred 11.15pm on Monday night.

    $50m Powerball winner still at large

    premium_icon $50m Powerball winner still at large

    News Three lucky Aussies to share in $150m Powerball prize

    Basketballer caught with dodgy ticket flying to Melbourne

    premium_icon Basketballer caught with dodgy ticket flying to Melbourne

    Crime The Virgin aircraft passenger was nabbed by Federal police.