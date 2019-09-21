Multi-million dollar playground a new holiday attraction
IPSWICH kids have been waiting patiently for the opening of Orion shopping centre's new multi-million adventure playground.
Today, just in time for the school holidays, their wishes have been granted.
Local kids and their parents were the first to put the new attraction through its paces yesterday.
The redeveloped playground is four times the size of the original, and features a merry-go-round, climbing nets, in-built trampolines, swings, and a parkour-inspired obstacle course.