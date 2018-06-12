Multi-million dollar fire station planned for Yarrabilba

A multi-million dollar fire station will be built at Yarrabilba.

PLANNING is underway to construct a new multi-million dollar fire station at Yarrabilba.

The State Government has allocated $5 million in the coming years towards the provision of equipped Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) facilities to service the community of Yarrabilba and surrounds.

The funds were allocated from the 2018-19 State Budget, which will be handed down by Treasurer Jackie Trad today.

The new auxiliary fire and rescue station at Yarrabilba will be built to provide extra space for appliances, equipment and supplies for QFES personnel.

Also included in the budget was money to make improvements to the Logan Village Rural Fire Station. They will receive a $250,000 upgrade and a $750,000 vehicle.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the State Government's "record funding announcement for QFES demonstrates its commitment to meet Queenslanders' current and future needs by delivering quality facilities".

"This government understands the needs of the community and is committed to providing fire and emergency services with practical support," he added.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the upgrades were a welcome addition to QFES' growing presence in southeast Queensland.