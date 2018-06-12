Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A multi-million dollar fire station will be built at Yarrabilba.
A multi-million dollar fire station will be built at Yarrabilba. Jonno Colfs
News

Multi-million dollar fire station planned for Yarrabilba

Ashleigh Howarth
by
12th Jun 2018 10:58 AM

PLANNING is underway to construct a new multi-million dollar fire station at Yarrabilba.

The State Government has allocated $5 million in the coming years towards the provision of equipped Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) facilities to service the community of Yarrabilba and surrounds.

The funds were allocated from the 2018-19 State Budget, which will be handed down by Treasurer Jackie Trad today.

The new auxiliary fire and rescue station at Yarrabilba will be built to provide extra space for appliances, equipment and supplies for QFES personnel.

 

Residents of Yarrabilba and Logan Village will benefit with the announcement funds have been made to build a new fire station at Yarrabilba, and to update the current facilities in Logan Village.
Residents of Yarrabilba and Logan Village will benefit with the announcement funds have been made to build a new fire station at Yarrabilba, and to update the current facilities in Logan Village. Bev Lacey

Also included in the budget was money to make improvements to the Logan Village Rural Fire Station. They will receive a $250,000 upgrade and a $750,000 vehicle.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the State Government's "record funding announcement for QFES demonstrates its commitment to meet Queenslanders' current and future needs by delivering quality facilities".

"This government understands the needs of the community and is committed to providing fire and emergency services with practical support," he added.

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the upgrades were a welcome addition to QFES' growing presence in southeast Queensland.

qfes state budget yarrabilba
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Maverick MP apologises for Trad allegations

    premium_icon Maverick MP apologises for Trad allegations

    Politics LABOR MP Jo-Ann Miller has apologised for allegations she made in Parliament about Jackie Trad over corruption complaints.

    • 12th Jun 2018 1:32 PM
    What is takes to win Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    What is takes to win Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    Fashion & Beauty 2017 winner lists the do's and don'ts of winter racing criteria

    Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Ipswich?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Ipswich?

    Politics There were no surprises for the city's residents

    • 12th Jun 2018 2:10 PM
    Homeowners, community reject plans for speed limit increase

    Homeowners, community reject plans for speed limit increase

    Politics Speed limits on major Ipswich road among two areas to be increased

    Local Partners