Multi-level social housing complex on cards for CBD

A social housing complex will be built on the corner of East and Roderick St.

GROUNDWORKS have started on what will be a multi-level social housing apartment building in the heart of Ipswich’s CBD.

The block of land, which was the former RACQ heritage building, is located next to Centrelink on the corner of East and Roderick Sts and will be home to 20 apartments.

“The Department of Housing and Public Works has designated this for public housing. This is not assessed or determined by Local Government, but by State Government,” a council spokesman said.

A spokesman from the Department of Housing and Public Works said Ipswich has been identified as a priority location for new social housing to keep pace with the city’s population growth.

Social housing development on the corner of East and Roderick street in Ipswich. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“The East St project will offer 20 units – 15 one bedroom and 5 two bedroom – of which two will be built to Platinum and 18 will be Gold accessible standards under the Liveable Housing Design standards,” they said.

“The land is zoned for apartments and well located close to existing and future infrastructure, education and employment opportunities and support services.

“It demonstrates contemporary design standards which will form the basis of new design guidelines for future social housing, with the building scheduled to be completed by September 2020.”

The site had previously been approved for a five-storey commercial building, but that approval lapsed in June 2016. The former RACQ building was destroyed after it was set on fire in March 2018.