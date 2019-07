FILE PHOTO: Traffic is delayed on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Tanawha after a three-vehicle crash this morning.

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash on the Bruce Highway is causing traffic chaos for Sunshine Coast drivers heading north this morning.

Paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes at Tanawha at 9am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Five stable people are being assessed on scene.

Lanes are reduced heading north and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.