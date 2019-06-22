Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating two boat fires at Boreen Point.
Police are investigating two boat fires at Boreen Point.
Crime

Mullet trawlers destroyed in 'suspicious' Coast fires

Mark Furler
by
22nd Jun 2019 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO mullet trawlers anchored in waist deep water on the Sunshine Coast have been destroyed by fire overnight.

Police say they are investigating the two suspicious fires at Boreen Point, near Noosa.

Around 1.30am, the two 5m trawlers just 20 metres from the shore and 60 metres apart were destroyed by fire.

The distance between the vessels indicates the fires were independent of each other.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations continue.

Anyone in the area at the time with CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
boreen point crime editors picks fishing mullet sunshine coast trawlers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    GRAPHIC: Mum's anger at son's chemical foam burns

    premium_icon GRAPHIC: Mum's anger at son's chemical foam burns

    Health "He was in a lot of pain and while we were at hospital and his face just started getting bigger and bigger.”

    • 22nd Jun 2019 7:00 AM
    ROOFTOP DRAMA: 'Bonnie and Clyde' charged after standoff

    premium_icon ROOFTOP DRAMA: 'Bonnie and Clyde' charged after standoff

    Breaking The pair stayed on the roof into the night

    Anti-Adani protesters superglued to street in protest

    premium_icon Anti-Adani protesters superglued to street in protest

    News One of the protesters had been in earlier Warwick vegan protest

    Why Ipswich football team aiming to join 'big boys'

    premium_icon Why Ipswich football team aiming to join 'big boys'

    Soccer Knights at home focusing on climbing up QPL ladder