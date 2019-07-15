Menu
Crime

Mullet man held over vibrator thefts

by Lea Emery
15th Jul 2019 8:42 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM
THE man accused of taking hundreds of dollars worth of vibrators and sour gecko lollies was arrested by police over the weekend.

The 26-year-old Oxenford man's image went viral last week after the Bulletin wrote the story of the mulleted man with facial tattoos, alleging he had been involved in a string of thefts over the past two months.

He was charged with six counts of stealing, two counts of using counterfeit money and one count each of burglary, enter premises to commit an indictable offence and receiving tainted property. 

Police allege one of the thefts was at an Oxenford adult store on June 18 when he asked the 52-year-old attendant to show him some goods.

It is alleged he grabbed three of the items from the countertop and ran from the store.

They included a $100 "buddy wand" USB personal massager, a $250 pulse wave vibe and a $130 "Tryst" "multi-erogenous zone" massager.

It is alleged that days later the man took a Huawei Y3 mobile phone and two sour gecko lollies from a Surfers Paradise convenience store.

The next day a woman met him in a Coombabah park to sell him her iPhone but the man allegedly snatched the phone from her hands and fled.

It is also alleged the man forced entry into a Southport home and stole a Mazda 3 hatchback.

The man is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

