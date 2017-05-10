Mullen's three-point plan for new Jordan seat

FOCUSSED: Charis Mullen launches her campaign for the ALP for the seat of Jordan at Springfield Lakes.

MORE local jobs, appropriate infrastructure and services and the retention of a sense of community as the seat grows.

They were the three major areas Charis Mullen, the Labor candidate for the seat of Jordan, said on Saturday would be a focus at her campaign launch for the next state election.

Ms Mullen launched her campaign with upwards of 70 local supporters and friends at Spring Lake, Springfield Lakes, with a free barbecue and drinks.

"I know in the Greater Springfield area there have been about 19,000 jobs created, but my focus will be on creating more,” Ms Mullen said.

Ms Mullen said construction and manufacturing would still generate employment.

But she added that areas such as health, education, retail, hospitality and new technologies would be job-drivers and that it would be vital to ensure young people were skilled in those areas as such industries grew.

"It is not just about getting people qualifications, it is about giving them skills so they can get jobs,” Ms Mullen said.

She said she was also keen to ensure more people worked near where they lived "so mums and dads can get home to their children in 10 minutes, not 50 minutes”.

While Ms Mullen said local jobs took pressure off local infrastructure, she said "that won't happen overnight”.

"So I will be a strong advocate for ensuring this region gets the services and infrastructure it needs now and into the future,” she said.

She said feedback from residents focussed on traffic and the issues on the Centenary Hwy/Logan Mwy interchange and Mt Lindesay Hwy, while others had raised the lack of car parking at Springfield Central.

She said she was pleased that the stage-one Ipswich Mwy upgrade between Rocklea and Darra had now been funded.

"People are seeing more and more people move to the area and they are worried about the impact that will have on infrastructure and services,” she said.

Ms Mullen has met with P and C groups, sporting clubs and church leaders and said there was a strong sense of community in her seat.

Upwards of 70 supporters and friends turned out for Charis Mullen's campaign launch.

"But there is a risk that as the electorate grows that you will lose that sense of community,” she said. "So one of the things I have indicated is that, if elected, I will be a strong champion of community and work closely with these groups to ensure they grow and flourish.”

Ms Mullen's seat is varied - stretching from the established suburbs of Camira and Gailes, through the Springfield growth suburbs all the way down to Greenbank, New Beith and Flagstone.