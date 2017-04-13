Mullen inspired by ALP icons to give her all in Jordan

TEAM: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk with Charis Mullen, Labor candidate for the new seat of Jordan.

PAUL Keating lit the fire and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has fanned the flames.

When Charis Mullen, Labor Party candidate for Jordan and potential first MP for the new seat, talks about the reasons why she got involved with the ALP she can pinpoint a moment in time 24 years ago.

The married Springfield mother of two daughters said her family was steeped in ALP tradition and when she was at university in 1993 came the enlightenment moment that triggered her own involvement.

"It was the 1993 (federal) election that Paul Keating ran in... the GST election where Medicare was under threat," Ms Mullen said.

"I was in my second year of university and I thought 'I have to do something' because Keating was so inspirational to me.

"I hopped along to my first Labor club meeting and the first person I met was Annastacia. She said to me 'do you want to come and work in a campaign?'"

Ms Mullen wondered whether she was up to the task of working with Ms Palaszczuk on the campaign for then Rankin MP David Beddall, but soon was reassured.

"But Annastacia said 'you'll be fine' so I worked in the Rankin campaign with Milton Dick - the first two people I met in the Labor Party."

Ms Palaszczuk recalls that Ms Mullen, along with now Oxley MP Mr Dick, was as enthusiastic then as she is now for the cause.

"What is really good is that the three of us have been friends for many years, going back to those university days," she said.

"Now all three of us have the opportunity to work together to make a big difference to people's lives. I have been trying to get Charis to run for a while now. She lives here with her family and I know she will stand up for this growing community."

Charis Mullen and husband Sean with daughters Mary (left) and Zoe. Contributed

Ms Mullen said she did not believe there were simplistic solutions to the issues facing the electorate and that in finding those answers she wanted to take the people with her.

"I've hit that point in my life when I thought that Annastacia is doing such a good job and I really want to be part of that," she said.

"I want to offer people solutions, and take them along for that journey."

Ms Palaszczuk, also the Inala MP, was nostalgic about losing the Ipswich suburbs of Gailes, Camira and parts of the Springfield suburbs in the redistribution to the new seat of Jordan.

"I am really upset about losing those Ipswich areas, but happy to pass them on and into the good hands of Charis," she said.

"I know she will give equal representation as I have over the years because she can listen, she can understand issues and she will hit the ground running because she knows how government operates."

Ms Mullen, currently the campaign co-ordinator for the AWU in Queensland, has worked across a number of industries including development, transport, infrastructure, mining, gaming, tourism and telecommunications. She is a former senior policy advisor to the Minister for Environment, Local Government and Planning.