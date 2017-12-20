Menu
Muggy Christmas on the cards as summer ramps up

Andrew Korner
by

IT'S taken a while getting here but summer is in full swing ahead of Christmas.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast indicates a series of hot and muggy days over the next week - just what we're used to in Ipswich at Christmas.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 30s, with only a slight chance of light showers on Friday.

After a top of 33 degrees on Saturday, the Bureau is giving us about a 40% chance of some shower or thunderstorm activity.

Sunday and Christmas Day will both be hot, reaching about 35 degrees, with winds blowing north-easterly.

At the moment, there is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm late on Christmas Day, but it doesn't seem like it will be enough of a threat to cancel Christmas dinner plans at this stage.

The current rainfall outlook is almost negligible, with nothing in excess of 3mm a day expected from Friday through to Boxing Day.

Topics:  ipswich weather rainfall summer temperatures

Ipswich Queensland Times
