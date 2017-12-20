Muggy Christmas on the cards as summer ramps up

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

IT'S taken a while getting here but summer is in full swing ahead of Christmas.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast indicates a series of hot and muggy days over the next week - just what we're used to in Ipswich at Christmas.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 30s, with only a slight chance of light showers on Friday.

After a top of 33 degrees on Saturday, the Bureau is giving us about a 40% chance of some shower or thunderstorm activity.

Sunday and Christmas Day will both be hot, reaching about 35 degrees, with winds blowing north-easterly.

At the moment, there is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm late on Christmas Day, but it doesn't seem like it will be enough of a threat to cancel Christmas dinner plans at this stage.

The current rainfall outlook is almost negligible, with nothing in excess of 3mm a day expected from Friday through to Boxing Day.