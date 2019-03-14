Muffin Break looking out for Aussie troops overseas
PROVING not only do they make delicious muffins but they have a big heart, Muffin Break Ipswich are appealing to locals to donate to help our troops in the Middle East.
It is aiming to put together 100 packs for troops to receive by Anzac Day to help troops to feel connected to home.
Here's what can be donated:
Deodorant (non aerosol)
Shaving Cream (non aerosol)
Small bottle of talcum powder
Disposable razors
Shower gel
Lip balm
Instant noodles
Biscuits
Lollies
Small tinned consumables
Non-perishable foods
Magazines - from Vogue to Women's Health
Puzzle books
DVDs
Socks
Letters of support
Please drop in all donations during trading hours at the Muffin Break Riverlink store. Veterans will be on the ground helping take donations from tomorrow at 10am.