Muffin Break looking out for Aussie troops overseas

Muffin Break and veterans are teaming up to send out some care packages to troops in the Middle East.

Muffin Break and veterans are teaming up to send out some care packages to troops in the Middle East.

PROVING not only do they make delicious muffins but they have a big heart, Muffin Break Ipswich are appealing to locals to donate to help our troops in the Middle East.

It is aiming to put together 100 packs for troops to receive by Anzac Day to help troops to feel connected to home.

Here's what can be donated:

Deodorant (non aerosol)

Shaving Cream (non aerosol)

Small bottle of talcum powder

Disposable razors

Shower gel

Lip balm

Instant noodles

Biscuits

Lollies

Small tinned consumables

Non-perishable foods

Magazines - from Vogue to Women's Health

Puzzle books

DVDs

Socks

Letters of support

Please drop in all donations during trading hours at the Muffin Break Riverlink store. Veterans will be on the ground helping take donations from tomorrow at 10am.