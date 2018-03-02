Muddy dreams come true for Ipswich kids

Nature Play Queensland's Mud World Festival for Kids is coming to Ipswich in April.

IT'S what children's dreams are made of and now they have the chance to jump in muddy puddles to their heart's content.

In an Ipswich first, Nature Play Queensland is bringing its Mud World Festival for Kids to the city in April and is already proving hugely popular, with over two-thirds of all tickets now sold.

Nature Play Queensland program manager Hyahno Moser said the not for profit, outdoor-play advocacy organisation put the event together due to demand for more outdoor, child-friendly activities.

"We have seen a rise in interest for outdoor activities from parents who want to offer their children something in a safe and structured environment," Mr Moser said.

"This event gives permission for that to happen and celebrates playing in the mud while amplifying the benefits and joy that comes with it.

"Our main goal for this event is for it to become a myth amongst kids at school, where every child in Queensland talks about how they need to get to Mud World to create amazing childhood memories."

The Mud World Festival for Kids will take place as part of the Ipswich Festival and will offer five realms of mud play catering to all age groups- Muddy Monsterland, Village of Mud, Mud Mania, Land Slide, The Great Muddy Mountain Range.

The festival will finish off with an Australian-first Muddy Wonderland Dance Party which will combine the fun of mud play with a night time dance off.

Mud World is going to be a transportable event featured four times a year across Queensland.

The Mud World Festival for Kids is on April 21-22 at Limestone Park, Ipswich.

Day Sessions cost $25 per child and the Muddy Wonderland Dance Party Session costs $30 per child (free entry tickets for supervising parents/guardians). Bookings are essential and can be made here.

To find out more about the Nature Play Queensland's Mud World Festival for Kids and other activities, visit the website.