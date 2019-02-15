Much needed resurfacing works ready to kick off popular road

PAVEMENT rehabilitation works on Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd are set to begin later this month.

The works to be undertaken between Haslingden Park Drive and Reinbotts Rd, Lowood, will see the existing pavement removed and replaced.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald last month met with representatives from the Deprtment of Transport and Main Roads and was excited for the works to start.

"Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd is in desperate need of rehabilitation and it's great to see that work is finally going to begin to bring this road up to standard," Mr McDonald said.

The works will be completed by crews from Somerset Regional Council on behalf of TMR, and is expected to take six months to complete.

Crews will work Monday to Friday between 6am and 6pm to see the upgrades finished as quickly as possible.

A spokesmen from TMR has said unfortunately motorists could expect some delays during the course of the project as crews will be forced to reduce Forest-Hill Fernvale Road to a single lane at times to complete re-surfacing.