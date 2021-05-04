Much-loved photographer dies

A much-loved photographer who spent more than 30 years capturing the city in his lens has died following a long illness.

FORMER Gold Coast Bulletin photographer Richard Webb has died.

Mr Webb, affectionately known as Webby, was in palliative care following a long illness.

The long-time Worongary resident was 62 and is survived by his wife Carolyne, daughters Natasha and Stacy and three grandchildren.

Mr Webb was one of the Gold Coast's best-known photographers in a career that spanned more than 30 years.

He worked at the Bulletin from 1982 until 2009, rising to the position of deputy photographic editor.

Former Gold Coast Bulletin photographer Richard Webb with other media pictured with Jerry Lewis in 1996.

During his long career he covered some of the biggest events on the Gold Coast, including Kiss' final concert in 2001, Frank Sinatra's 1988 visit for The Ultimate Event that launched Sanctuary Cove, many State of Origin games, the Indy carnival and Pauline Hanson's trial.

Richard Webb with wife Carolyne Webb in 2014

In recent years he ran a camera shop in Broadbeach, was well-known for his yellow Lotus sports car bearing his "Webby" number plates and could frequently be found enjoying a beer at his favourite haunt, Tallai Golf Club.

Richard Webb during his time at the Bulletin.

Away from photography, his greatest passion was for charity work and for many years he took part in the annual Variety Bash.

He was well-known for driving a restored vintage red fire truck across rural and outback Queensland raising money for the children's charity.

Originally published as Much-loved Coast photographer dies