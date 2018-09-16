Menu
A rock climber has died after falling 300m down Mt Barney, 90km southwest of Brisbane.. Picture: Chantay Logan
News

Winds delay attempts to recover climber’s body

by Sophie Chirgwin, Talisa Eley & Patrick Billings
16th Sep 2018 12:47 PM

STRONG winds and a sheer cliff face are hampering efforts to recover the body of a rock climber who fell to his death at Mount Barney in Queensland.

The 50-year-old Logan man fell 300 metres on Saturday afternoon while abseiling on the eastern cliff face with two other climbers, who were later airlifted to safety.

Attempts to winch the man's body from the area on Sunday morning were delayed due to the wind and may not happen until Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

 

Emergency services close to the scene on Saturday. Picture: 9News.
The man had been abseiling with a man and a woman in their 30s when he fell from the eastern side of the cliff face, known to locals as The Governor.

The pair raised the alarm and were airlifted to safety just after 5pm.

They were not physically injured, police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

