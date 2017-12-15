Mrs Claus spreads her magic

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Rochelle and Dodge Caloon gave out lollies to kids like Amelia Turgeon at the Ipswich Hospital on Wednesday.

GRINS from ear to ear could be seen on children currently receiving treatment at Ipswich Hospital's pediatric ward when Mrs Claus and her special helper elf popped in to see them.

Being in hospital so close to Christmas can be heartbreaking for children, who are missing out on spending time with their family, but the visit from Mrs Claus and Elf Dodge helped them to get into the Christmas spirit.

Rochelle Caloon and her son Dodge have been helping to brighten the lives of sick children at the hospital for two years by surprising them with lollies and reading to them.

"Each child receives a candy cane and Elf Dodge reads them a story about how Santa and his elves are getting ready for Christmas," Ms Caloon said.

"Our visit gives these kids a little bit of magic."

Ms Caloon, who also owns Glitter Pop Up Parties, has also been raising money for the hospital for the past three years by hosting a disco for children just before Christmas.

This year the glitter disco will be held on Saturday at Raceview Primary School in their hall from 6-9pm.

Glitter Pop Up Parties will be there, as well as market stalls, a special visit from the fire brigade, a jumping castle, a visit from Santa, the disco for kids.

Tickets are $5 a person but if you are a family of four or more, tickets are capped at $20. You can purchase tickets at the door.