Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MRI machine saves 50 patients trips to Brisbane for scans

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
18th Dec 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW state-of-the-art MRI machine at Ipswich Hospital will give patients the opportunity to be treated in comfort and closer to home.

Alison Cox, who works at the Medical Imaging Centre where the MRI is housed, was one of the first people to try out the hospital’s latest addition.

“I know some people get nervous about having MRIs, but I think they will be greatly surprised by how much this piece of technology has improved the experience,” Ms Cox said.

The suite gives patients the opportunity to change the lighting and choose what music they would like to listen to.

Jim Madden MP, Jennifer Howard MP and the Ipswich Hospital director of medical imaging James Abbott with the new MRI machine at the Medical Imaging Centre at the Ipswich Hospital.
Jim Madden MP, Jennifer Howard MP and the Ipswich Hospital director of medical imaging James Abbott with the new MRI machine at the Medical Imaging Centre at the Ipswich Hospital.

“The Palaszczuk Government’s $5.7 million investment in a new MRI Machine and suite has made it easier for locals to access imaging services,” Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said

“We’re expecting 50 people a week will be able to stay in Ipswich and get these scans done locally, rather than in Logan or Brisbane.

“This is a state-of-the-art machine, which has an option to produce images via a blanket wrapped around the patient’s body. It also allows feet-first entry, helping nervous patients be more comfortable in the confined space.”

Alison Cox was one of the first people to try the new MRI machine at the Medical Imaging Centre at the Ipswich Hospital.
Alison Cox was one of the first people to try the new MRI machine at the Medical Imaging Centre at the Ipswich Hospital.

Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the State Government delivered a record $642.8 million annual budget for West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, $35.7 million more than the previous year.

“That funding has meant more nurses, more doctors, a new MRI machine, and more services for locals.”

ipswich hospital ipswich mp jennifer howard mri machine west moreton hospital and health service
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New council rules: No mobiles, no interrupting and sit down

        premium_icon New council rules: No mobiles, no interrupting and sit down

        Politics No using mobile phones, no interrupting other councillors and always remain seated when voting - it’s a brave new world for the incoming councillors.

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels...

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.