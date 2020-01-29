Mr Sweet perfect in south

UNCHALLENGED: Ipswich’s Mat Pascoe led the whole way at the grand national.

MOTORSPORT: Leading Ipswich wheelman Mat Pascoe has continued his dominance

in Tasmania.

The Super Sedan champion took out the 2020 Schweppes Grand National at the Solo Hobart Speedway on Sunday night to maintain a perfect record in the south.

The Sweet Chassis manufacturer beat home former national champion and valued customer Mick Nicola,

Steve Latham continued his recent form to cross the line in third in his Monaro Bodied T8 Rocket Chassis.

On Saturday night Pascoe had claimed one of the two mini-feature finals, making him the leading points scorer leading into the main event over 50 laps.

Following two more heats on the Sunday morning, Pascoe finished first in a pole shuffle for the top 10 cars.

Starting from the front of the grid, he led throughout the entire race.

Uncle Vic Pascoe said collecting the Tasmanian double and leading for 100 laps of speedway racing took an absolutely sensational performance from his nephew.

“I watched on live stream,” he said.

“It was exciting stuff as there were many stoppages with several cars coming to grief. After each restart Mat had all of the opposition on his back again, but to no avail with his masterful sweet driving.”

Pascoe said the crew, including sons Zac and Brad, Allan Barnes and Peter Coburn, ensured the car was in top shape for each race.

“The car set-up was excellent,” he said.

With another victory Pascoe affirmed his status as favourite for the 2019/2020 SSA National Super Sedan Titles to be held at the Borderline Speedway at Mount Gambier in South Australia in early March.