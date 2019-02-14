'Ipswich can feel proud of waste': MP's sensational call

A WASTE levy will create a recycling and resource-recovery industry "Ipswich can be proud of", the city's MP has declared.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard sensationally told parliament yesterday evening the city could become the centre of a thriving recycling and waste sector.

"An industry Ipswich can feel proud of," she said.

Ms Howard appeared to be referring to waste company Remondis's plans for a $400million incinerator at Swanbank.

"Southeast Queensland's landfill capacity is being rapidly consumed," she added.

The Opposition claims the levy is a "tax grab" and will do little to stop interstate waste dumping.

The LNP's Member for Scenic Rim Jon Krause said the state should "stop fooling around" and make an effort for Ipswich residents

Mr Krause unloaded on the government in parliament and declared it should step up and "stop the dumping on Ipswich".

"They have the power, it's there in the planning act," he said of the state.

Mr Krause said two dump applications in Ipswich proved the looming levy was not scaring companies.

"This waste levy is having no impact on dumps and interstate waste," he said.

"Has the prospect of a waste tax deterred these dump companies... no."

A draft strategy the government says "paves the way towards better waste management in Queensland" is available for viewing at www.qld.gov.au/wastestrategy.

Consultation closes April 15.