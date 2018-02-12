What our MPs are up to in Parliament this week

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

Jim Madden

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden David Nielsen

A NEW responsibility and an eagerness to see infrastructure in the region will keep Ipswich West MP Jim Madden busy this year.

Mr Madden will continue as a member of the agriculture committee, which will expand its responsibilities to include natural resources.

"My role in parliament will be different in this term," he said.

"I'm secretary of the Labor caucus now, which is a great position," he said.

Mr Madden said the upgrade of the Warrego Highway and Mount Crosby Rd interchange, construction of a performing arts centre at Ipswich State High School and a hall for Amberley District State School were priorities.

Charis Mullen

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen Franca Tigani

FRESH from "new MP school", Charis Mullen will be thrown straight into the Queensland Parliament.

Last week, Ms Mullen undertook the induction for new members.

On Tuesday, Ms Mullen will take her seat as the first Member for Jordan.

She is also scheduled to give her maiden speech this week, when she will outline her priorities for the year ahead. "It's the obvious one; infrastructure for a growing electorate like Jordan," she said.

Ms Mullen said she had already scheduled time with Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey to discuss an upgrade of the Centenary Highway and Logan Motorway interchange.

Jo-Ann Miller

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller Michael Noon

JO-ANN Miller will be the most experienced politician when Queensland Parliament resumes this week.

Ms Miller, who continues to recover from ill health, will focus this year on delivering her election commitments. She will work towards providing 130 nurses and nine midwives in the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service and 49 new police officers for the southern region.

Along with investment in education, Ms Miller promoted the government's promise commitment that power bills for households would not increase by more than CPI for two years.

Jennifer Howard

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard David Nielsen

THE Member for Ipswich will also put infrastructure on the agenda this parliamentary year.

She will progress her election promises of providing $124 million for the Ipswich Hospital expansion to incorporate a mental health facility, MRI suite and a community health facility.

She said $150,000 would be granted for an upgrade to Flagstone Phoenix Rugby League sporting facilities and improvement at the East Ipswich train station, worth $17.6 million.