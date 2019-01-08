MP's marriage breakdown revealed as election looms

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud has confirmed he has separated from his wife of 20 years, as he prepares to re-contest his seat in the federal election this year.

Mr Littleproud confirmed he and wife Sarah, who have three young boys together, had been estranged for "some months".

"It is an amicable split," Mr Littleproud said.

"My wife Sarah and I have been separated for some time but it is not from a third party."

Ms Littleproud's name has since been removed from the biography on her husband's parliamentary website but mention of their sons Tom, Hugh and Harry remains.

It is understood the children currently attend school in Warwick, where the family has lived for the past 17 years.

In a previous interview with the Warwick Daily News, Mr Littleproud described himself as a family man with "conservative values".

The Daily News contacted Ms Littleproud, who declined to comment saying it was a sensitive issue for her children.

"I am a private person and I don't want to be involved," Ms Littleproud said.

A happy David Littleproud with his family Hugh, Sarah, Harry and Tom after the presentation of a new Australian flag at the Warwick Golf club in September 2017. Gerard Walsh

The couple were married in 1999 and Ms Littleproud runs two businesses in Warwick.

The personal revelations have surfaced in the midst of robust social media exchanges and following a period of uncertainty about whether Mr Littleproud would be re-endorsed to represent the National Party of Australia in the upcoming federal election.

The Agricultural Minister's name was left off a list of members to re-contest their seats at a LNP state council meeting in November, but Mr Littleproud has since been re-endorsed as the candidate for Maranoa.

He said it would be an honour to represent his electorate for another term.