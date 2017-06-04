MP calls on employers to give older workers a chance

BLAIR MP Shayne Neumann has encouraged Ipswich employers to give people over 50 a chance to get back into the workforce.

"There's no question that over 50s face challenges when trying to get back into work," he said.

"Family pressures and age discrimination can all make it tough for those trying to hold down a job, particularly if they're re-entering the workforce after a while out.

"With an ageing population, it's never been more important to ensure older Australians are able to get into the workforce..

"Whether it's volunteering, doing a course at TAFE or enrolling at university, keeping your skills and experiences up to date is always helpful when it comes to looking for a job."

The MP encouraged Ipswich business owners to employ people over 50.

"Having over 50s engaged in the workforce is not only good for employers; it's good for Ipswich as a whole," he said.

"They can contribute unparalleled skills, bring a life time of experiences, and help mentor and train younger workers.

"They make our workforces smarter, more productive, and more experienced."