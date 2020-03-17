Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media in Sydney, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media in Sydney, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Politics

MPs barred from parliament due to virus

17th Mar 2020 12:31 PM

Dozens of federal MPs will be banned from entering parliament next week, as Scott Morrison caps the number of people allowed in the building at any one time.

Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell has exclusively revealed that only 90 of the 151 MPs will return to the House of Representatives on Monday, and the PM attempts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Clennell reports the Prime Minister rang Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese this morning to negotiate the deal that will mean only 30 pairs of votes are required to pass essential legislation, such as the upcoming economic stimulus package.

Parliament is due to resume on Monday for its final scheduled sitting before the May budget.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and LNP senator Susan McDonald have both been struck down with coronavirus as it spreads across the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media in Sydney, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media in Sydney, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

A scheduled parliamentary sitting normally brings thousands of politicians, staff, lobbyists and visitors from around Australia to Canberra. But the experience at Parliament House from Monday will be quite different amid medical advice that people should practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Speaker of the House Tony Smith and Senate President Scott Ryan have already cancelled school visits, urged politicians to scale down the number of staff they bring with them and banned a range of pass-holders including lobbyists.

The Senate has a standing deal to grant leave to five senators from each side, but it's up to the whips and business managers of each major party to decide whether to expand this.

It's understood the government is yet to put a proposal regarding Senate arrangements to Labor.

- with AAP

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic parliament politics scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 110 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 110 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Business sets up first shopfront in old Marburg church

        premium_icon Business sets up first shopfront in old Marburg church

        News ‘I’ve lived in Marburg forever. Now I’ve got my own shop here too’.

        10 new Qld virus cases overnight

        premium_icon 10 new Qld virus cases overnight

        Health Queensland coronavirus cases jump to 78 overnight

        • 17th Mar 2020 12:25 PM
        Family in quarantine following coronavirus diagnosis

        premium_icon Family in quarantine following coronavirus diagnosis

        News Student in quarantine after their sibling tested positive