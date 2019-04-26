MP wants incinerator proposal up in smoke

Jo-Ann Miller wants Remondis' waste-to-energy plant proposal up in smoke. The Courier Mail

OUTSPOKEN Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller has called on German waste giant Remondis to officially withdraw the application for its waste-to-energy facility.

Remondis last week reached out to the community asking for a 'fair go' for the waste-to-energy plant that was lodged to the Department of State Development late last year.

Remondis Queensland operations general manager Bret Collins wrote to the QT, appealing for the public to consider the project on its merits.

"Remondis does not expect everyone to agree with what it is proposing, but it does ask for the right to suggest a better solution and then to test that against strict environmental benchmarks,” he said.

However Ms Miller is incensed at the "hide and cheek” of Remondis.

"I am gobsmacked by this company's arrogance. I'm calling on Remondis to withdraw their application to the State Development department immediately,” she said.

"This multi-national company has the hide and cheek to ask for a 'fair go' from our community when it was announced and we would just roll over as a community and welcome them.”

Ms Miller said she believes Remondis has had a "hell of a fright” at the community backlash to the colloquially dubbed 'incinerator'.

"We as a community, oppose dumps, and we oppose incinerators. We oppose them on environmental grounds and on health grounds,” she said.

"Incinerators are a lazy way of dealing with waste. Incinerators should never ever be approved in Ipswich and certainly not be approved close to residential areas.”

$400 million waste energy plant renders for the landfill site in the old swanbank power precinct Contributed

Mr Collins has remained firm there are a multitude of misconceptions around the project, especially the management of wastes.

"Generating energy from waste is a proven way of managing appropriate wastes and there are hundreds of these facilities across the world and more being developed every day, including plants approved or awaiting approval in Western Australia, Victoria and NSW,” he said.

"The technology should apply only to wastes that cannot be reused or recycled and are otherwise destined for landfill - which is what Remondis is proposing.”

Ms Miller believes if the Remondis waste-to-energy facility, proposed for Swanbank, succeeds then more will follow in its footsteps.

"I certainly do not want this incinerator, because once there's one incinerator, there will be more coming,” she said.

"No one believes the waste industry's public relations exercise on employment in our city.

"And no one in our community trusts the waste industry, we don't trust the waste operators and we certainly do not trust Remondis.”

Ms Miller said Ipswich abuts Brisbane and because of that we should not have the industry here.

"We stand together, united to stop this incinerator because we know that once one is approved there will be the smoking stacks right across Ipswich,” she said.

"I will stand shoulder to shoulder with every single person in the Ipswich community saying no.”