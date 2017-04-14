MP wants fly-over after $10M Minden project

THERE is bipartisan support for a new flyover at the notorious Minden crossroads but Ipswich West MP Jim Madden says a $10 million upgrade must come first.

The ALP's Mr Madden was responding to a call from the LNP Lockyer candidate Jim McDonald to do the job at the crossroads properly and construct a flyover rather than a patch-up job with what was planned. But Mr Madden said that, while he supports a flyover, the Federal Government had other infrastructure priorities in the region.

"I have advocated for a flyover as well but the reality is there isn't any Federal funding available to meet the costs," he said.

"I was able to secure $10 million from the State Government for a reconstruction of the Minden crossroads and the key features with the design are that the traffic crossing each way doesn't cross side-by-side but at different points.

"It is a unique design that addresses the terrible traffic history at Minden crossroads.

"I call it an offset roundabout because that is what it looks like to me. The good thing is that what we are doing this year doesn't preclude a flyover being built in the future.

"The other thing is that this initial project will be done with the need for only a very small resumption of land. If a flyover was built there would have to be a considerable resumption, but we are doing this with minimal disruption to the business community, schools and to the residents.

"But it will result in a much improved intersection and a much improved speed in crossing the intersection."