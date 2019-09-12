MP urges TMR to fix dangerous Warrego Highway intersection

Emergency Services attend the scene of a serious traffic accident at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Niemeyer Road in 2015.

Emergency Services attend the scene of a serious traffic accident at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Niemeyer Road in 2015. David Nielsen

DESPITE recent upgrades, the intersection between Niemeyer Road and the Warrego Highway may still be dangerous, according to Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald.

The Hatton Vale road, which links the highway to Zischke Road, reopened in August after it was closed for two months for privately-funded upgrades.

Mr McDonald, who is also a former policeman, said the intersection was not safe for a number of reasons and several serious crashes had happened at the site.

He noted the Warrego Highway's speed limit at the intersection remained 100 kilometres an hour where other parts of the highway reduced to 80km/hr.

He said the intersection also lacked an acceleration lane and deceleration lane.

Such lanes would allow drivers to speed up in a lane of their own after turning onto the highway and would give drivers the chance to safely slow down in their own lane before turning off the highway.

"Niemeyer Rd and this intersection with Rusty's is a black spot and has had a lot of bad crashes and fatal crashes,” Mr McDonald said.

He approached Transport and Main Roads about the intersection and had urged to make the changes a priority.

"I'm really angry at Transport and Main Roads because they've got $60M of federal funding for safety upgrades,” he said.

"And here is an unsatisfactory acceleration lane they could have fixed using that federal money and some money from the state while the road was closed.”

"They said it wasn't in their planning framework to do this year. Well, change your priorities.”

Upgrades just completed were at the cost of Rusty's Service Station owner Ross McPhee, whose business stands on the corner of the highway and Niemeyer Rd.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it was important for drivers to avoid the fatal five.

"The department is looking into (what) additional safety improvements can be made along that intersection, including speed limit changes,” Mr Bailey said.

"But it's important that motorists continue to avoid the fatal five, which continues to be the leading cause of death on Queensland roads.”

Mr Bailey said Mr McDonald should direct his outrage at Scott Buchholz - the Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport, and local LNP Federal member.

"Mr Buchholz knows the majority of the Federal Government's $60 million won't even be available for at least two years,” he said.

"The Palaszczuk Government has written to the Federal Government to bring forward that funding so we can get started on Warrego Highway intersection upgrades sooner.”