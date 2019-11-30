Menu
MP understands another dump is ‘in the pipeline’ for Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
30th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
SCENIC Rim MP Jon Krause reiterated his push for the State Government to call in all dump applications before Ipswich City Council, with another waste company set to lodge its plans for a new facility near Willowbank.

Wanless Waste Management intends to submit a development application for a new facility in Ebenezer next month.

Two dump applications are already before the council and Mr Krause understood another is "in the pipeline" for the area, on top of the Wanless Recycling Park.

Waste companies Lantrak and Cleanaway have both taken the council to court after their applications were refused.

Mr Krause wrote to Minister for State Development Cameron Dick this week to urge him to once again call in the applications.

"It's the only way the real impact on Willowbank and the surrounding communities can be assessed and the cumulative impact of all the dumps can be assessed," he said.

"Especially the cumulative impact of all the traffic around Amberley Interchange.

"It's my understanding based on information received from the council, there is a fourth one in the pipeline around Willowbank as well."

Mr Krause said traffic through the area is already a "nightmare" and he struggled to imagine how Willowbank could deal with the increase in heavy vehicles that would come with more waste facilities.

"The Lantrak proposal, at its capacity, could add up to 150 truck movements a day," he said.

"It doesn't bare imagining the impact of three or four. It's totally unacceptable."

Mr Dick said he wouldn't call in the applications.

"The Palaszczuk Government has reinstated the waste levy and assisted the Ipswich council to respond to this LNP problem by supporting the council to make a Temporary Local Planning Instrument to regulate landfill through the planning system," he said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

