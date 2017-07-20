MP takes NBN fight to the top

OPINION:

I recently co-hosted an NBN Crisis Meeting in our local community.

Thank you to the hundreds of local residents who have contacted me over the past few months to voice your concerns about the failed NBN rollout. It has not gone unheard.

As a result of the NBN Crisis Meeting, I have written to the Prime Minister and Minister for Communications seeking an urgent meeting to find a resolution to these issues. I'll also be working directly with NBNco and service providers to let them know about our community's distress.

I'll be speaking out again when Parliament resumes in over a week and I'll also be rolling out more crisis meetings to hear firsthand your concerns with the NBN across the South West of Brisbane.

Thank-you again to locals for your strong feedback.

Milton Dick MP

Federal Member for Oxley