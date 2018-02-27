MP slams 'no upgrade since 1945' of premier RAAF base

FLYING: F-35 Lightning II departs RAAF Base Amberley, which has not seen its highway entrance upgraded for more than 70 years.

THE southern hemisphere's largest air force base, RAAF Amberley, has the same road infrastructure it did in World War II and should be urgently upgraded, Jim Madden declared.

Last week the government was called to fund a long-awaited upgrade to the Cunningham Hwy between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek at Willowbank.

Mr Madden, the Member for Ipswich West, said the State Government had committed $70 million to the project and was waiting for his federal colleagues to get on-board.

"This is the premier air force base in the southern hemisphere and it still has the same entrance to it as it did in World War II," he said.

Mr Madden said the state had shown its hand and the delay was at the hands of the Federal Government.

"We haven't invested millions of dollars in planning not to build the road," he said.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said due to the thousands of defence personnel at the base, the intersection upgrade would benefit the entire Ipswich region.

"There's so much untapped potential out there," she said.

In Deebing Heights, within Ms Howard's electorate, 294 defence homes are being built.

"These additions to the defence workforce will significantly increase congestion at an already extremely congested intersection," she said.

"I will continue to lobby for this and for other essential infrastructure projects in Ipswich - the fastest growing city in Queensland."