MP scores cool $850k for home at centre of court drama

Keppel MP Brit "look at moi" Lauga has finally flogged off her forever home which has caused her so much anguish over the years.

There's rumours in Rockhampton that the buyer is none other than former mayor Margaret Strelow, who got cranky after a Crime and Corruption Commission finding against her and quit, but that's yet to be confirmed.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga

Property records show the ambitious assistant education minister scored a cool $850,000 for the Rockyview abode, a four bedroom, three-bathroom number described as having "lavish architectural design" by real estate spruikers.

"This low maintenance, thoughtfully designed home offers comfort, style and has been prioritised with superb finishes and fixtures throughout," advertisements for the Trinity Ave property enthused.

Yet "thoughtful design" probably isn't the best description given the tumult that ensued over a massive cost overrun that was discovered following the build. It was revealed in court back in 2017 that the cost of the prize-winning property blew out by $273,000 beyond the original $600,000 contract with Hutchinson Builders.

"In my entire career, I have never had to deal with anything as concerning as this," Hutchinson's then director Greg Quinn wrote in an email.

Brittany Lauga's has sold her former forever home.

Lauga's former husband Wayne was employed by Hutchinson at the time and later left.

The couple struck a deal to repay the additional amount and the liabilities section of Lauga's Register of Member's Interest has included a "repayment agreement" with the builder ever since.

a day at the sales

Speaking of flogging things off, former political aspirant Lauren Day is hawking some of her fancy clothes after her ill-fated tilt for the inner Brisbane seat of Maiwar.

For those in the market for some trendy second-hand gear, you can pick up Day's old Scanlan Theodore skirt for $150, which she describes as being made from "stunning blue scuba material", as well as a snazzy red jacket for the same amount.

Postage is $10.

Lauran Day is trying to sell some of her old clothes.

Day was a high-flying reporter with strong opinions for Channel 10 before she ditched the journalism for an attempt at a political job with the LNP.

Alas, it was not to be.

She suffered a 4.7 per cent swing against her in the seat which was formerly held by another journalist, Scott Emerson, who is back in the media behind a microphone for 4BC.

pricey lunch cabinet

And while on the topic of raising a few shingles, the LNP is selling tickets to a lunch next month which will include the entire shadow cabinet as well as leader David Crisafulli.

The venue is the Emporium Hotel at Southbank where former leader Deb Frecklington held

her campaign launch last year.

Tickets are $195 or for a princely $1800 you can bag a table of nine. The date is February 26, the Friday after the first sitting week of state

parliament for 2021.

Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto.

mp kicks up a stink

Finally, there's a stink in the north and Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto isn't happy about it.

Cassowary Coast Regional Council has rejected the Palaszczuk government's offer of up to $4.3m to finally fix the sewage treatment plant at Hinchinbrook Harbour, which is still a mess after Cyclone Yasi in 2011.

"This decision by council is a kick in the guts to everyone who has fought for the normalisation of Port Hinchinbrook," Dametto fumed.

