'Only an overpass will stop the crashes': MP on blackspot

THE intersection where two women were killed at the weekend is undergoing major work designed to make it safer.

But the newly elected Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald says the $10 million Minden Crossroads project is a budget fix that will not be an effective life saver.

Police are trying to find out the cause of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection on Saturday.

Meanwhile Mr McDonald, who quit his post as the sergeant of Laidley after being voted into State Parliament, said he had seen enough carnage along the Warrego to know what the issues were.

"Only an overpass will stop the accidents," he said.

"It's not a question of whether or not we can afford to do it, it's a question of whether we can afford not to."

Mr McDonald said he would seek a meeting with Blair MP Shayne Neumann over the intersection. The 18-month project to improve traffic flow and safety at Minden started in September.

State Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden - whose electorate included Minden prior to the election - said he believed the work would still make the intersection significantly safer and easier to navigate.

"The way things are now you are dicing with death to get across there, but the new design allows significantly more space for vehicles crossing from one side to the other," he said.

Topics:  jim madden jim mcdonald minden crossroads shayne neumann traffic crashes

Ipswich Queensland Times
