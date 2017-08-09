24°
MP Rob Pyne details explosive allegations in Parliament

Trenton Akers, Sarah Vogler, The Courier-Mail | 9th Aug 2017 5:15 AM
MP Rob Pyne has revealed allegations of overseas junkets to salacious affairs with staff in documents tabled to Parliament. Picture: Stewart McLean/File photo
MP Rob Pyne has revealed allegations of overseas junkets to salacious affairs with staff in documents tabled to Parliament. Picture: Stewart McLean/File photo

MAVERICK MP Rob Pyne has used parliamentary privilege to make explosive allegations against three Queensland councils, including claims of one mayor having shady meetings with federal government ministers and former premiers.

The documents also make claims surrounding overseas council-funded junkets and allegations of salacious affairs with staffers, the Courier Mail reports.

The documents allege one Queensland mayor would even make personal phone calls to the office of federal government ministers to try to assist in the processing of visas for "young Asian women" to allow them into the country quicker.

The documents were heavily redacted to remove identifying details after Speaker Peter Wellington raised concerns about the ­effect they could have on a pending court case.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  allegations editors picks rob pyne state parliament