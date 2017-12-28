MP reflects on 2017 campaigning, disappointment in Ipswich

WHAT A YEAR: Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard casts her vote in the November state election.

THE re-election of Annastacia Palaszczuk's Labor Government has capped off a "terrific year” for Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard.

Ms Howard said 2017 was a year of achievement for the Ipswich region.

She cited progress in several projects as highlights.

"Work began on the Ipswich Cycle Park which I secured $1.5 million for,” she said.

"We've seen construction, almost completion of the $8 million Ipswich West Special School.”

November saw Queenslanders head to the polls and decide between Ms Palaszczuk or a Tim Nicholls-led Liberal National Party.

Ms Howard, Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden were all re-elected.

"The state election had a great result not only for Ipswich but Queensland, given we now have a clear majority,” Ms Howard said.

"We'll be able to work more productively, even more than we have been.”

It was a tough election battle for Ms Howard after prominent Pauline Hanson's One Nation member Malcolm Roberts declared he would stand.

Mr Roberts, weeks after being expelled from the Australian Senate due to dual citizenship problems, announced he would attempt to enter the Queensland Parliament.

The devout One Nation member was regarded as one of the party's best chances to secure a seat - a belief that quickly evaporated as booths were counted on election night.

When asked about the state election, Ms Howard believed it was damning one for Pauline Hanson.

"We saw the resurgence of One Nation, even though they didn't do as well as predicted,” Ms Howard noted.

"Ipswich is no longer a heartland of Pauline Hanson.

"We are an optimistic, progressive and inclusive area.”

In the days after the state election, Ms Howard was appointed to the Labor Government's Ministry.

At Government House, Ms Howard was sworn in as Assistant Minister for Veterans Affairs and Assistant Minister of State, a role requiring her to work closely with the Premier during this term of government.

She was renamed the Assistant Minister of State after holding the position since November 2016.

When analysing the year, Ms Howard also noted the increased activity around the region as proof things were positive.

"It's been a great year for Ipswich, there's been more population growth which all levels of government need to ensure is addressed,” she said.

Partnering the population growth is a challenge to provide infrastructure and facilities, which Ms Howard declared would occur in 2018.

"We'll see work begin on the Ipswich motorway upgrade between Darra and Rocklea,” she said.

"Thousands of motorists use that every day.

"We'll see the outcome of the extensions to Ipswich West Special School and Claremont Special School.”

She said the construction of the 1000-student Ripley Primary School and 1500 Ripley High School would begin in 2018 and open the following year.

A second crossing of the Bremer River is another project in Ms Howard's crosshairs.

With a business case underway to progress the council's Norman Street Bridge, the Ipswich member said she would lobby for the project in the hall's of parliament.

"I'll also be meeting and arranging meetings with the necessary ministers in the state government,” she said.

But with all three levels of government required to fund the project, Ms Howard asked residents to return Shayne Neumann in the next poll.

"If Ipswich people want to see that second river crossing eventuate I would encourage them to vote Labor at the next federal election,” she said.

Putting her partisan hat on, Ms Howard said a discouraging part of the year was the conduct of her opposition.

"It's been disappointing the LNP has turned their back on Ipswich - they didn't field quality candidates at the election,” she said.

Looking forward, Ms Howard pledged to take the battle for the region's voters into parliament.

"My commitment to them is that I'll continue to fight for necessary funding and infrastructure,” she said.