MP pulls pin, opposition nowhere to be seen

OPINION: IT IS a disappointing day for democracy when you find out neither of the major parties will be represented at an election forum being organised by the Queensland Times.

Unfortunately that is the situation currently facing Ipswich West voters, following incumbent Labor MP Jim Madden’s decision to pull out of our forum planned for October 26.

Mr Madden had agreed upon our initial forum date of October 1, then also indicated he would be able to attend when we had to postpone the forum to the end of the month.

This changed late last week when Mr Madden said he could not take part in the event due to other commitments. He has not told me what those other commitments are.

To say it is disappointing that the man who has held this seat for the past five years will not be taking part is an understatement.

These upcoming debates not only provide a chance for us to hold all candidates accountable, but also provide the opportunity for them to spruik their credentials.

To be blunt, the state opposition has been even worse in this area.

Less than a month out from the State Election, the LNP is yet to announce a candidate for either Ipswich West, Ipswich, Bundamba or Jordan.

So while we can be critical of Mr Madden for not showing up, when it comes to the LNP, we don’t even know who to invite.

It should be mentioned that the QT has been proactive in this area.

It has been more than a month since we started planning the forums and calling on the LNP to notify us of who their candidates are in the Ipswich seats.

Forgive me for being of the opinion that Deb Frecklington and crew are not holding high hopes of success in our neck of the woods, for it they had they would have their people on the ground already and they would be jumping at the chance to take part in our forums.

We remain hopeful of securing whoever it is the LNP plans to nominate for Ipswich and Ipswich West, as we draw closer to our election debates on October 26.

The door also remains open for Mr Madden to take part if he can find the time.

For the sake of our readers in the Ipswich West electorate, we hope he does.