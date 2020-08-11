Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson will return to Canberra. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Member for Herbert Phillip Thompson will return to Canberra. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

MP plans to return to parliament

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
11th Aug 2020 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Federal Herbert MP Phillip Thompson has plans to return to parliament at the end of the month despite the Australian Capital Territory being considered a hotspot.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk closed the border from Saturday August 8, declaring people travelling to Queensland from New South Wales and the ACT would have to isolate in a hotel for two weeks.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Thompson, who opted to steer clear of Capital Hill when the pandemic first began because his wife was close to giving birth, will be one of the MPs in Canberra at the end of the month. Mr Thompson said he had received advice that it was safe to travel and he would not be required to quarantine when he returned.

Victorian MPs, including Health Minister Greg Hunt, Speaker Tony Smith, and Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, were expected to quarantine from yesterday.

Mr Thompson said this could change if MPs were considered a risk to the nation's health.

"If there is a risk, I will not go, I will not be putting my community at any risk," he said.

Federal parliament will sit in two periods from August 24 to September 3.

Originally published as MP plans to return to parliament

More Stories

federal politics mp phillip thompson politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Government plans to clear 2.8ha for water reservoirs

        Premium Content State Government plans to clear 2.8ha for water reservoirs

        Council News The State Government has applied to Ipswich City Council to build the new facilities. Here’s what is planned.

        ELECTRIC SWITCH: From $700 a month on fuel to $2 a day

        Premium Content ELECTRIC SWITCH: From $700 a month on fuel to $2 a day

        Business The first driving school in Australia to take lessons in an electric car is based...

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport Basketball, rugby league, soccer, water polo among huge line-up

        IN COURT: Full names of 133 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 133 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court every day.