MP joins call for inquiry into Qld councils

MAJOR ISSUE: Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss wants a state-wide inquiry into local government, similar to the parliamentary investigation into Black Lung.

COUNCIL-owned companies have been singled out by a south-east Queensland MP who has added his voice to the call for an inquiry into local government.

Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss, whose electorate covers parts of the Ipswich City Council area, says the council has lost its way in attempts to operate as "entrepreneurs".

He said Ipswich City Council's "$2 companies" had started a trend that pushed councils away from traditional services dealing with rates, roads and rubbish.

Ipswich Council runs four companies; Ipswich City Enterprises Pty Ltd, Ipswich City Properties Pty Ltd, Ipswich City Developments Pty Ltd and Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Ltd.

Mr Rickuss has publicly called for an inquiry into local government in Queensland.

The council said its companies are legal, fully audited and allow it, as the local government, to champion projects that will benefit ratepayers.

But Mr Rickuss said the companies are not transparent and those wielding their power cannot be held accountable.

"You can say the companies are audited but (the council) is only in trouble if they are breaking the law," Mr Rickuss said.

"CPA wasn't breaking the law when it gave the ex-chief executive a $5 million pay out to leave but that doesn't mean it's right."

CPA Australia this month paid its outgoing chief executive $4.9 million, or 3.6 times his annual salary, in a move that shocked industry experts.

Council CEO Jim Lindsay pointed out council-owned companies were approved by the State Government.

"Council-owned companies were established under the Local Government Act, approved by the Queensland Government and fully audited by the Auditor-General," Mr Lindsay said.

If councils weren't able to operate as commercial entities, the community would be "at the mercy of private developers", Acting Mayor Paul Tully said using the example of the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

He said councils operating commercial companies wasn't unique to Ipswich.

"Local government should be involved in development that benefits their local community," Cr Tully said.

"It's a positive shift among councils. Going forward, we will see large Queensland councils utilising their powers to get a good economic outcome for ratepayers.

"I passionately believe it's an opportunity to benefit ratepayers in ways that didn't occur 10 years ago."

Ipswich City Council operates four companies.

Mr Rickuss this month used the parliamentary floor to express his concerns about local government in Queensland.

He told his fellow MPs a parliamentary select committee, similar to the parliamentary investigation into Black Lung, would clear the air for honest, hard-working local government workers and politicians.

"I want an inquiry but I wouldn't like to just target Ipswich Council," Mr Rickuss said.

"This is going on in other councils, too."

Mr Rickuss's calls for an inquiry echo the sentiments of far north MP Rob Pyne who tabled the "Ipswich Inc" dirt file earlier this month, using parliamentary privilege to level explosive allegations about Ipswich politicians.

Mr Pyne strongly supports a specific inquiry into Ipswich City Council and says such an investigation would likely involve other levels of government.

"These people who have been made out to be conspiracy theorists, or disgruntled ratepayers, deserve the truth."

The Premier's office did not respond to request for comment.