Springfield Railway Train Station security cameras and car park.
Springfield Railway Train Station security cameras and car park. David Nielsen
Politics

MP 'feels frustration' of parked-in railway commuters

Hayden Johnson
by
28th Mar 2019 12:40 AM
AN OVERFLOW site where frustrated Springfield commuters can park is being investigated by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Designs are about to start for on the State Government's $44.5million park 'n' ride facility at Springfield Station.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen told parliament on Tuesday the work to find a temporary place to park was ongoing.

"At my urging, TMR has been investigating options for overflow parking but, to be honest, it has proven to be difficult to find available and suitable land," she said.

"I am advised that work on this option is continuing."

The park 'n' ride project will deliver 650 extra carparks to Springfield Central station, increasing the number of carparks to more than 1100.

Ms Mullen said consultants GHD was designing more than the multi-storey car park on the identified site.

"Vehicle access in and out of the carpark on to Springfield-Greenbank Arterial Rd, safe and easy pedestrian movements to the train station and the interface with other local roads and the recently announced AFL stadium will all be part of the design conversation," she said.

"This is a big and complex project. I appreciate the frustration being felt by commuters at the station.

"We have only one opportunity to plan and design this project properly and I want to ensure that we deliver the best outcome for the community."

charis mullen commuters park and ride parliament public transport railway
Ipswich Queensland Times

