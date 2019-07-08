Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

MP 'didn't call police' on IRATE Facebook group

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Jul 2019 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Police have attended Jennifer Howard's community meeting at Ripley after an environmental group flagged its intention to attend.

Ms Howard, the Member for Ipswich, held a mobile office at Ripley Town Centre on Saturday; a meeting members from the Facebook group Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments (IRATE) promised to attend.

Queensland Police phoned Ms Howard's electorate office last week and asked whether they should attend; a proposal Ms Howard rejected.

On Saturday, a lone police officer dropped by Ms Howard's community office, prompting questions from IRATE members about whether he was called.

After the meeting, IRATE took to Facebook to question whether police were called by Ms Howard.

There was no incident and Ms Howard said she did not request or know the officer would attend.

"The police phoned our office during the week and said do you want us to come and keep an eye on it,” Ms Howard said.

"We said no, I'll be fine.”

The Ipswich MP said two members from the Facebook group arrived and were not threatening.

"I've met with those guys before and I'm happy to talk to them,” she said.

"It was actually a really good community office.

"There were people queuing up to talk which was great.”

ipswich mp irate jennifer howard queensland police ripley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Cleanaway's 'minor dump change' angers residents

    premium_icon Cleanaway's 'minor dump change' angers residents

    Environment Cleanaway originally proposed to raise its landfill height from 70m to 100m but amended its application.

    Concussion, illness, injury - Force teams conquer adversity

    premium_icon Concussion, illness, injury - Force teams conquer adversity

    Basketball Ipswich QBL sides tackle extra challenges

    Leather craft company takes big step to help veterans

    premium_icon Leather craft company takes big step to help veterans

    News Each week Sam Kavanagh invites fellow veterans into his shed

    Why Ipswich's Afghan hat-trick hero so grateful

    premium_icon Why Ipswich's Afghan hat-trick hero so grateful

    Soccer Pride recruit savours magic milestone for Ipswich club and family