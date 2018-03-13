Vacant Police Beat to open two days a week: MP

MEMBER for Ipswich West Jim Madden has taken action after residents raised concerns about an increase in petty crime.

Mr Madden says he spoke with District Superintendent Brian Huxley and the Leichhardt Beat Office would now open two days a week, until a permanent replacement is found.

In a Facebook post at noon on Tuesday, Mr Madden confirmed that while the former police beat officer had been transferred at his own request, the office was not closing and a replacement was being selected.

It comes after the QT published a story highlighting residents' concerns about an increase in petty crime in the area.

Those residents did not believe the station was closing but were frustrated by the lack of a replacement officer.

The former Police Beat officer left in November.

In his Facebook post, Mr Madden said the position had been advertised.

"While the position has been advertised and is awaiting a selection process, Ipswich Police have been conducting increased patrols of the area.

"Local police have advised that recently arrests are up in the Leichhardt/One Mile area and overall crime hasn't increased," Mr Madden said.

Mr Madden said he'd been advised by Ipswich District Superintendent Brian Huxley that the Beat Office would be opened two days per week until the position is filled.

"The officer will take up the position once the Commonwealth Games are over and the officers seconded to assist with the Games return to their normal duties.

"The Beat will then resume normal day and afternoon operational hours to meet the community's policing requirements," Mr Madden said in his post.

"In the interim, Ipswich Police will continue to do extra patrols of the One Mile Leichardt area."

Inspector Mick Trezise will attend the monthly One Mile Neighbourhood Watch meetings at the Leichhardt One Mile Community Centre until a new Police Beat officer is appointed.

Residents plan to patrol streets amid 'petty crime wave'

A GROUP of angry residents is preparing to take to the streets and defend their neighbourhood amid what they believe is a spike in petty crime.

The residents from Wulkuraka, One Mile and Leichhardt say break-ins, vandalism and theft have increased in their suburbs since the loss of their police beat officer last year.

In November, the Leichhardt police officer moved on.

Residents have been assured a replacement is on the way.

In the meantime, their experiences with crime have increased dramatically.

The Queensland Police online crime map shows a marginal increase in petty crime across the three suburbs.

In Leichhardt, there have been 30 more petty offences reported since November compared to the four months prior.

READ FULL STORY