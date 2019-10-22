MP calls on all levels to support upgrades to footy fields

MEMBER for Blair Shayne Neumann has called on the State and Federal governments to support the Ipswich City Council's redevelopment of the North Ipswich Reserve.

Earlier this year, the council announced it would commit $10 million to the redevelopment of North Ipswich Reserve Stadium, subject to equal contributions from both the Queensland State Government and Federal governments, and other conditions.

The council prepared a North Ipswich Reserve Stadium Feasibility and Project Definition report.

"North Ipswich Reserve is the premier sporting facility within the City of Ipswich,” the report said.

"Council has been investigating the upgrade of North Ipswich Reserve since 2000. The stadium upgrade can bring great social and economic benefits to the City of Ipswich.

"It is proposed that the stadium upgrade will allow entry of Ipswich based soccer and rugby league teams into the national competitions.”

The report also said the venue could host NRL, ARU, A-League and AFLX games.

"The proposed stadium development will become a catalyst to invigorate the precinct including the Woollen Mill and the edge of the Bremer River,” it noted.

"It will add a vibrancy to the CBD on event day, create a flexible platform to operate outside of major events and bring both economic and social benefits to the city.”

Mr Neumann said he supported the plan.

"We need a North Ipswich Reserve, the premier football arena in Ipswich, because we need national sporting code accreditation for the facility,” he said.

"Ipswich is a home of many sporting families, the Walters and the Langers in rugby league and Kitchings in football. It's the home and heartland of football and rugby league.

"It's imperative that elected representatives across the whole region support this particular upgrade.

"This will cost about $200-$250 million, but it's absolutely critical for the development of the region.”

Speaking in parliament, Mr Neumann said it was not a choice between the stadium upgrade and transport.

"We absolutely need upgrades in the region of the Centenary Highway, the Warrego Highway and the Cunningham Highway, as well as the Norman Street Bridge, because the David Trumpy bridge is at maximum capacity, linking the south side of Ipswich with the north,” he said.

"This will be an important jobs-creating enterprise as well, infrastructure and sporting pathways, which will encourage local talent to remain in the area and pursue first class sporting careers.

"It's absolutely crucial for the development of Ipswich.

"Once again, I put on record my support for the Western Pride application for an A-League licence in football.

"Western Pride is based in Ipswich and I look forward to a team in green and white playing in the A-league in football.

"I support the bids for the NRL licence and the A-league. I commend the Ipswich City Council and I urge the Federal and the State governments of Queensland to support this vital infrastructure for my home city.”