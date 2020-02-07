MP calls for vets to seek compensation

Shayne Neumann has called for veterans adversely affected by the DFRDB scheme to apply for compensation.

BLAIR MP Shayne Neumann is encouraging Ipswich’s retired defence personnel to apply for compensation in the wake of the Government’s apology over their pension scheme.

While Mr Neumann welcomed the apology and the Government’s acknowledgment that veterans were given incorrect information on the Defence Force Retirement and Death Benefits Scheme, veterans themselves this week told the QT they were not happy to settle on an apology.

An investigation into the scheme conducted by Commonwealth Ombudsman Michael Manthorpe found some recipients in the DFRDB scheme were provided misleading advice by Defence about the options and how their retirement pay would be calculated if they elected a lump sum commutation payment.

Despite the finding, the Ombudsman also found it was unlikely that scheme members experienced financial detriment as a result of the maladministration, so did not recommend any financial compensation.

Mr Neumann, who is also Shadow Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel, said many veterans would be unhappy with this.

“I would encourage anyone who believes they have suffered financial loss to apply for compensation through the Government’s Compensation for Detriment caused by Defective Administration scheme,” he said.

Independent veterans’ advocate Ken Stone has written to the Prime Minister appealing for a further review and remedying of the issue for veterans.

Meanwhile, Laidley veteran Jim Nicholls says the suggestion of an offer of compensation ‘misses the point’ of what retired defence personnel are asking for.

Mr Nicholls, who served in the RAAF, said the requirements for a compensation claim under the Scheme for Compensation for Detriment caused by Defective Administration were not only highly onerous on veterans but also irrelevant to what was being asked for.

“Once again, it has nothing to do with what we are on about,” Mr Nicholls said.

“All we are asking for is, once we have reached our Notional Life Expectancy as determined by the Government, and we have paid back the entire commutation, that the deductions from our pension ceases and the pension is restored to its correct value.

“Surely, not too much to ask.”

Independent advocate for veterans who are part of the DFRDB, Ken Stone, says he and others like him have paid back their original commutation payments several times over, and were now missing out on thousands of dollars a year, as deductions continued to be taken out of their pension in exchange for the original lump sum payment.

In his investigation, the Ombudsman found the scheme was operating as originally intended.