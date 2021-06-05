Frank Zumbo has been charged with sexual misconduct offences. Picture: Twitter

Frank Zumbo has been charged with sexual misconduct offences. Picture: Twitter

The chief of staff to federal MP Craig Kelly has been granted bail and intends to fight charges of alleged sexual misconduct against three women and a teenage girl.

Frank Zumbo, 53, appeared before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday after a night in custody following his arrest on Friday afternoon.

His lawyer Michael Moussa told the court: “I’m instructed to plead not guilty to every single charge, all sequences, as it stands.”

“That’s correct Mr Zumbo?” he asked his client, who appeared from Surry Hills police station by video link.

“Indeed, yes,” he replied.

Mr Moussa said Mr Zumbo had been granted police bail on Friday, but disagreed with a condition to not speak to three colleagues and so was not released.

That condition was overturned by the magistrate after Mr Moussa argued it would be “impossible” for Mr Zumbo to continue working with it in place.

The new condition dictates he cannot discuss the case with the three colleagues.

He is barred from all contact with other prosecution witnesses, including the four complainants.

Mr Zumbo has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexually touching, nine counts of common assault and seven other offences.

The charges relate to alleged offences against three women aged 23, 26 and 27 and a 16-year-old girl.

More to come.

Originally published as MP adviser’s plea to sex offences