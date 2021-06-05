Menu
Frank Zumbo has been charged with sexual misconduct offences. Picture: Twitter
News

MP adviser charged with sex offences

by Lane Sainty
5th Jun 2021 12:06 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM

Frank Zumbo, an adviser to federal MP Craig Kelly, has been charged with sexual misconduct offences against three women and a teenage girl.

Mr Zumbo, 53, was arrested at Sutherland police station on Friday afternoon and charged over alleged offences against three women aged 23, 26 and 27 and a 16-year-old girl.

Police will allege the misconduct took place between 2014 and 2020.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexually touching, nine counts of common assault and seven other offences.

Mr Zumbo is expected to face Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

More to come. 

Originally published as MP adviser charged with sex offences

