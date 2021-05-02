MP: $400m motorway upgrade a boon for Ipswich drivers

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the opening of the $400 million Ipswich Motorway upgrade between Rocklea and Darra.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the opening of the $400 million Ipswich Motorway upgrade between Rocklea and Darra.

BUNDAMBA MP Lance McCallum says the newly completed $400 million upgrade to the Ipswich Motorway will ease congestion for workers being drawn to the city’s eastern suburbs, with a huge new Coles warehouse on the way expected to create more than 500 jobs.

The upgrade to the motorway between Rocklea and Darra, which sees 85,000 vehicles drive through every day, has been completed with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk officially opening it this week.

After years of work and 1.5 million work hours, the project widened a three kilometre section between Granard and Oxley roads from four to six lanes, with seven new bridges built over the Oxley Creek floodplain.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey and Oxley MP Milton Dick officially open the $400 million Ipswich Motorway upgrade.

The state government says the new 1.5 kilometre Boundary Road Connection has provided the ‘missing link’ through to the Blunder Road intersection.

The funding for the project was split down by the middle by the state and federal governments.



“I’ve lived in the south west corridor for most of my life, so I’ve driven this road many times,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Thousands of families and businesses rely on this road every single day, so starting this project was one of the first priorities of my government when we were elected in 2015.

LOCAL NEWS: Rider in 70s hospitalised after two motorbikes collide

“We’ve worked closely with the Morrison Government to get the job done, and I’ve been pleased to see many other congestion busting projects start across Queensland thanks to that good working relationship.”

Federal Minister for Urban Infrastructure Paul Fletcher said the two extra lanes, upgraded intersections and seven new, higher bridges were designed to alleviate congestion during peak periods.

“This has been a significant project that has required an exceptional amount of planning and logistics carried out over the last four years, all while keeping the traffic flowing,” he said.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum.

“This means improved travel times, improved safety and improved flood immunity – all things I know this community have called for and will appreciate.”

Mr McCallum said local commuters will feel the benefits of the upgrade to the busy motorway between Ipswich and Brisbane.

“This is good news not only for our local community, but for wider south east Queensland motorists, workers, businesses and industry,” he said.

READ MORE: Police seize $40,000 worth of drugs in search

“The $400 million upgrade improves traffic conditions along one of our most important stretches of local road, and the impacts will be felt right here in Bundamba.”

Hundreds of workers are expected to be needed at the under construction Coles distribution centre in Redbank when it opens.

“Redbank is already home to Rheinmetall and the biggest Australia Post mail facility in the country,” he said.

“This upgrade will support the efficient flow of workers to and from these facilities as industry investment in our community continues.”

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards



Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.