Mower used as weapon in neighbourhood fight
POLICE are investigating after a neighbour dispute left a man with severe hand and leg injuries, caused by a lawn mower, in Port Macquarie this morning.
About 9.30am Saturday, emergency services were called to Crestwood Drive, following reports two men were fighting.
Police have been told a large knife and a lawn mower were used during the fight.
On arrival, officers from Mid North Coast Police District found an 81-year-old man with injuries to his hands, torso and legs.
He was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital.
A 72-year-old man is speaking with police at Port Macquarie Police Station.
A crime scene has been established and inquiries are continuing.