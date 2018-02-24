Mower used as weapon in neighbourhood fight

Mower a weapon in neighbourhood fight according to police

Thinkstock

POLICE are investigating after a neighbour dispute left a man with severe hand and leg injuries, caused by a lawn mower, in Port Macquarie this morning.

About 9.30am Saturday, emergency services were called to Crestwood Drive, following reports two men were fighting.

Police have been told a large knife and a lawn mower were used during the fight.

On arrival, officers from Mid North Coast Police District found an 81-year-old man with injuries to his hands, torso and legs.

He was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital.

A 72-year-old man is speaking with police at Port Macquarie Police Station.

A crime scene has been established and inquiries are continuing.