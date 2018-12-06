Mower blamed for paddock fire

FIVE crews were called to a fire in Glen Cairn, near Gatton, today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said a ride-on mower caught fire in long grass off Woodland Rd about 10.20am.

No homes were under threat, but residents were advised to close their doors and windows to prevent smoke inhalation.

Police were also on scene.

It was one of several fires burning across Ipswich and West Moreton.

Crews remain on the scene of a fire that is burning at Wyaralong since early yesterday afternoon.

QFES said the fire was on private property off Beaudesert-Boonah Rd and moving in a north-westerly direction.

There was no direct threat to properties, although residents were warned to keep up to date with warnings.

Crews have also extinguished a bushfire that has been burning for several days at Undullah.

Flinders-Goolman Conservation Estate and the intersection of Undullah Rd and Mount Elliot Rd will however remain closed until further notice.