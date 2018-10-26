Moving billboard boasts Lockyer tourism

BIG RIG: Nolan's Transport director Flea Nolan with Lockyer Valley Regional Council Deputy Mayor Jason Cook in front of a new Nolan's truck advertising the Queensland Transport Museum.

BIG RIG: Nolan's Transport director Flea Nolan with Lockyer Valley Regional Council Deputy Mayor Jason Cook in front of a new Nolan's truck advertising the Queensland Transport Museum. ALI KUCHEL

A NOLAN'S Transport truck plastered in Queensland Transport Museum advertising has been added to the Lockyer Valley trucking company's fleet.

Today, the B-double will make its maiden voyage to Sydney but it is expected to travel the Australian east coast throughout its lifetime.

Nolan's Transport director Flea Nolan initially approached QTM and Lockyer Valley Regional Council to promote QTM and the region.

Once the artwork was designed and approved, it was a matter of waiting for the next set of trailers to arrive at the depot.

"We are trying to get people from other states to come to the Lockyer Valley when they're on holidays and see what we have got to offer," Mr Nolan said.

"QTM has the Lights on the Hill memorial, the museum and everything to do with trucks, cars and transport - it fits well with the Lockyer Valley."

Admiring the new artwork signage on Thursday, LVRC Deputy Mayor Jason Cook said it was a great opportunity for council and QTM to promote the region.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity to get not only the transport museum but the Lockyer Valley promoted across the eastern seaboard," Cr Cook said.

"You can't get any better marketing than this truck travelling along the highways.

"We are very thankful to Nolan's for making the offer to do this project."

Cr Cook said while it was the first "moving billboard" of its type, council wouldn't be commandeering all of Nolan's trucks to promote the region.

"We don't want to take advantage of what Nolan's has done, the amount they do for the community is phenomenal," he said.

"The Nolan's way is very community minded."

However, Mr Nolan has not ruled out any future advertising on the side of his fleet.

Nolan's Transport was founded in the early 1900s, when transport by horse and cart was used to deliver cream, wood and milk throughout the Lockyer Valley.

Today, Nolan's Transport has a fleet of about 160 trucks that travel from Townsville to Adelaide and along the eastern seaboard.