Movies stalled and cinemas closing

Coronavirus has impacted many industries in Australia and the film and television industry is no exception with more and more projects being put on pause and the risk of cinemas closing becoming more of a reality.

Today Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that another increase in mass gathering bans which will now affect cinemas and cafes.

Since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation major Hollywood films like Mulan and the latest instalment in the James Bond series have postponed their release dates until later in the year.

University of Southern Queensland, Springfield film and television lecturer Dr Daryl Sparkes said the postponement in movie releases came down to making sure studios would get a return on their investment.

“We have all these films that audiences around the world have been looking forward to watching but it means nothing if people are quarantined and can’t go out and see them,” he said.

“It’s less about making sure people are okay, which is important, but more to do with making sure that studios get a return on their film.”

Dr Sparkes said there were various things that would happen when considering the negative economic impact of stalling movie and television production in Australia.

“Tom Hanks and his wife were here to do the Elvis movie and of course he got the coronavirus and now the production on the Elvis film has been put on hold,” he said.

“The consequence of closing down production of film and television projects is the flow-on economic effect it has on film and television crews being out of a job.

“Another thing to consider is the fact that if no movies are being released then there are no reasons for cinemas to be open either.

“Movie theatres in China and Italy have all shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.

“In China, arguably one of the worlds biggest movie-going nations, this means more than 70,000 cinemas were closed.

Dr Daryl Sparkes said many independent Australian television producers would now be missing out on funding opportunities for their projects as well.

“The Cannes Television Festival is a big event where lots of Australian producers take their projects to be seen and to hopefully get funding, now that isn’t going to happen because the festival has been cancelled.”