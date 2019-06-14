Mourning man's drunk bed flip with woman on top

Noosa's domestic violence resources are under scrutiny as part of the council election.

A HEAVY drinking problem developed following the loss of his father lead to one Rockhampton man fronting court after a violent outburst at his partner, where he flipped over a bed she was lying on.

Israel Hans Costelloe, 25, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of common assault and one of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Costelloe had been in a relationship with the victim for five years when the offence occurred in November in Denison St.

He said the victim was lying on a bed in the lounge room when Costelloe told her to join him in the bedroom and she refused.

Mr Studdert said after yelling at the woman, Costelloe flipped the bed over that she was lying on and threw a soft drink can at the wall, spilling some on the victim.

He said Costelloe punched the microwave, smashing its door, and two louvres worth $50.

Mr Studdert said when police located him hiding, he had blood on his hands.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Costelloe's father died in March 2018 and he developed a heavy drinking problem for seven months until this incident.

She said he had been sober for three months and was getting help from his doctor.

Costelloe was sentenced to an 18-month probation order. He was ordered to pay $50 restitution for the louvres.