Mourners refuse to let a virus prevent goodbyes

CORONAVIRUS was not going to stop the Ipswich Softball community from paying its respects to lifelong servant Daphne Watson.

With social distancing restrictions meaning only a limited number of people could attend yesterday's funeral at Wacol's Centenary Memorial Gardens crematorium, those wishing to honour Watson organised a drive by of her house.

With her son Glen's blessings, Ipswich Softball players and supporters assembled at Glebe Road yesterday afternoon.

At 2pm, they cruised past Watson's long-term home on Frederick Street with their lights on, not once but twice to farewell one of the mothers of the sport in the region.

It was a touching send-off as Tigers players and supporters kitted up in uniforms and donned the club's famous colours.

Tigers life member Wayne Gaddes said organisers were not going to allow the pandemic to spoil the celebration of what was an extraordinary life and felt the drive by would be an appropriate tribute for the widely-respected and adored club founder.

He said everyone involved with the game in the region wanted to let her family know exactly how much she meant to them and the extent of her contribution to the association.

"I don't know if they realise just how integral their mother was to our club," he said.

Gaddes has many personal memories of Watson.

Notably, Watson played first base in the first ever team he coached to a grand final victory in 1983.

"I was only about 20," he said.

"We were the best team the year before but we lost the final by one run. Daph brought her experience and we finished fourth but went through the finals undefeated. A jockey never forgets his first win and you don't forget your first grand final.

"That meant a lot to me."