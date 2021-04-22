Mourners forced to ‘go behind the bushes’

A regional church is praying for toilets to be installed in the town’s only cemetery after mortified mourners were forced to urinate publicly, mid-funeral.

Port MacDonnell Cemetery is around 3km from the nearest public toilet leaving visitors with two options - drive into town and miss the service, or public urination.

With more funerals than normal held this year, Port MacDonnell Uniting Church secretary Betty Walters wrote to Grant District Council requesting new facilities.

The Port MacDonnell Cemetery. Picture: Jessica Ball

"Unfortunately there are no toilets available and it can be very embarrassing for those in need - both young and old," Mrs Walter's letter read.

"At a recently funeral mourners had to go behind the bushes which was both embarrassing and upsetting."

Speaking to The Mount Gambier News, Mrs Walters said during the last three funerals held at the cemetery people were spotted going bush including a widow who had purposely not taken medication or drank water to avoid needing to go.

"A woman needed to go to the toilet," Mrs Walters said.

"When the urge is there you have to go.

"There was nowhere for her to go, she was embarrassed, of course she was distressed as well.

"It's not nice and hygienically it's not good either."

Mrs Walters understood a permanent toilet block may be out of budget but suggested a portaloo was hired for funerals until money was available to meet the need.

"Most cemeteries seem to have a toilet," she said.

"It doesn't have to be a huge, elaborate toilet but it's a fairly popular cemetery.

"A portaloo would be better than nothing at all."

Allendale East Public Hall secretary Briony Schriever wrote to council backing the call.

"During graveside services, with no toilet facilities available, some attendees have had to leave midway through to drive into the township of Port MacDonnell, missing part of the farewell service of a loved one," she wrote.

Port MacDonnell Landcare Group president Peter Feast also wrote in support of the request, recommending a portable option would avoid impacting "the fragile coastal vegetation in that area".

The issue was raised at Monday night's council meeting with elected members discussing purchasing a portable toilet to be supplied for funerals and other local events would be a cost effect option rather than building a permanent facility noting concerns of vandalism and septic issues.

Cr Kylie Boston said a portable disability toilet would be worthwhile investment for the council.

"We all need dunnies when we need the dunny," Cr Boston said.

"Then we could offer it to other events in our region if we had one.

"There are lots of disability grants around it could include something like that for us to use."

Council moved to research the feasibility of purchasing a portable disability toilet.

